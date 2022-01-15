Insider Buying: Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Buys 1,858 Shares of Stock

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) insider Nigel Payne bought 1,858 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,090.92 ($6,910.44).

BMS opened at GBX 276 ($3.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Braemar Shipping Services Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 172 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

