Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £151.11 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,679 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($205.12).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,738 ($23.59) per share, with a total value of £156.42 ($212.33).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Roy Twite bought 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,802 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £144.16 ($195.68).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,641 ($22.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,752.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,739.80. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.49). The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($28.10) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.93) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.93) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.93) to GBX 2,000 ($27.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.40).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

