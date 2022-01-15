Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Buys 140,975 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75.

Warby Parker stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,741. Warby Parker Inc has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $34,483,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

