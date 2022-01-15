Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells 5,596 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bahram Valamehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00.

FATE opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

