Insider Selling: Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Sells 5,354 Shares of Stock

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $20,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.69 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

