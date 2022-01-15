Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Illumina stock opened at $405.14 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

