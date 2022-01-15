Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Illumina stock opened at $405.14 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
