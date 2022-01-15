Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00.
MRNA opened at $204.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.66 and a 200-day moving average of $320.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.