Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 18,030 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $296.19 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

