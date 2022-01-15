Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00.

PXT stock opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.78%.

PXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.