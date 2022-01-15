Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,676.12.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$240.44 million and a P/E ratio of -78.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0389041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.