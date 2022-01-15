Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.15. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

