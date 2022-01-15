Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Sells 5,565 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:RPM opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

