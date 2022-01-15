Inspire Investing LLC Invests $238,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

