Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

