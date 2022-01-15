Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,622 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

