Inspire Investing LLC Takes $236,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $204.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.