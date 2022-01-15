Inspire Investing LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJRD opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

