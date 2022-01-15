Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSE stock remained flat at $$12.97 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 137,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

