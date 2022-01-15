Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.71.

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.94. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $99.36 and a one year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

