Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ITR traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,787. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

