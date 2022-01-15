Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Intel stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

