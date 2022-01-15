Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDN. Craig Hallum cut shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Intellicheck stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

