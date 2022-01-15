International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

