International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,662 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Paper were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 127.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.4% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

