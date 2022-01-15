Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $665.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $550.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,855. Intuit has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

