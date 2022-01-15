Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 233.3% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $25.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

