Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the December 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

