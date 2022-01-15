Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $50.43 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

