Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

