Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Holdings Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $304.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

