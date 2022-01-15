iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.61 and last traded at $127.59. 564,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,195,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.94.

