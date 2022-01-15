iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 449,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

