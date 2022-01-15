iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

