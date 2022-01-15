iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.31. 33,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 38,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

