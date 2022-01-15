iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 599.1% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 13,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter.

