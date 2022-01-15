iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 599.1% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 13,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $30.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.
