ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Shares Up 1.7%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

ISS A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

