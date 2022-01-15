IXT (IXT) Price Reaches $0.0140

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One IXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IXT has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. IXT has a total market capitalization of $501,778.31 and approximately $93.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

