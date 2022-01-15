J Arnold Wealth Management Co Acquires 4,573 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,723,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,893,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,016,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.54 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

