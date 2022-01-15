J Arnold Wealth Management Co Lowers Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 0.6% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $36.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

