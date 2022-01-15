J Arnold Wealth Management Co Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after buying an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 533,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 402,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,324,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.47 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

