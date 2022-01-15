Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average is $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.