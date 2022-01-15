Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Down 0.5%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.06 and last traded at $60.06. 9,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

