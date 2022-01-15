Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $316,692.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00058642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.