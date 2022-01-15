JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JD.com were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $257,387,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after buying an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 96.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,629,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,633,000 after buying an additional 1,777,426 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

