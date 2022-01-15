JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.