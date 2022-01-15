Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) target price on shares of home24 in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of home24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of H24 opened at €9.82 ($11.16) on Wednesday. home24 has a twelve month low of €9.86 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($30.52). The company has a market cap of $285.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.89.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

