Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) target price on shares of home24 in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of home24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get home24 alerts:

Shares of H24 opened at €9.82 ($11.16) on Wednesday. home24 has a twelve month low of €9.86 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($30.52). The company has a market cap of $285.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.89.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.