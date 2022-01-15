Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stellantis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STLA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,833,000 after buying an additional 6,666,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after buying an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

