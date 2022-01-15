Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54).

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159,099 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

