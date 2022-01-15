Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for OneSpaWorld in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

OSW opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

