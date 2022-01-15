Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been given a €43.00 ($48.86) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €33.80 ($38.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €32.02 ($36.39) and a fifty-two week high of €68.00 ($77.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.38.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

